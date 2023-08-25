Anurag Thakur congratulates Neeraj Chopra, Manu, Jena for qualifying in javelin throw final of World Athletics

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur hailed the performances of Indian athletes Neeraj Chopra, DP Manu and Kishore Jena for clinching their place in the men's javelin throw final of the World Athletics Championships 2023 in Budapest, Hungary, on Friday.

Neeraj produced a season’s best throw of 88.77m with his first attempt to earn a direct entry into the men's javelin throw final scheduled on Sunday. The automatic qualifying mark was 83.00m.

The distance of 88.77m also saw Neeraj Chopra claim a Paris 2024 Olympic quota for India. The qualification for the Paris 2024 Olympics for track and field athletes began on July 1, 2023. The entry standard for the men’s javelin throw event for the upcoming Summer Games is 85.50m.

Thakur took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to congratulate Tokyo Olympic gold medallist, Neeraj and said tweeted, "Done and Dusted in the very first Attempt! That's our #TOPScheme athlete, @Neeraj_chopra1 for you Congratulations to Neeraj on making it to your 2nd consecutive final of the World Championships with a season-best throw of 88.77m and also for securing a #Paris2024 Olympic quota."

https://twitter.com/ianuragthakur/status/1695034384326488079

In a historic feat, all 3 Indian athletes who entered the qualification round advanced to the 12-man final with classy performances in Budapest on Friday.

For the first time in the history of World Athletics Championships, three Indians have qualified for the men's javelin final.

DP Manu qualified at the 6th spot with a best effort of 81.31m while Kishore Jena clinched a place in the final at the 9th position with a 80.55m throw.

Thakur also praised the performance of Manu and Jena for clinching a place in the men's javelin throw event.

"Kudos to debutants Manu DP (81.31m) and Kishore Jena (80.55m) on qualifying as well, a momentous feat as all 3 Indians are in the Men's Javelin Throw Final at the World Athletic Championships for the very first time. Go for Glory at #Budapest2023!! Wishing the best of luck for the final on Sunday!" Thakur added.

Kishore Jena started with a sprightly 80.55m throw in Group B of the javelin qualification round. Kishore finished with an effort of 77.12m. His first throw of 80.55m as he stands on the edge of the qualification mark, at fifth in Group B.

India’s Manu, who won silver at the Asian championships in Bangkok last month, finished third in Group A with his throw of 81.31m. The 23-year-old Indian javelin thrower started his campaign with 78.10m before hurling his best throw of the day on his second attempt 81.31m. He finished with a 72.40m attempt.

The final of the men's javelin event will take place on Sunday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor