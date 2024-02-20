Anurag Thakur congratulates Team India's performance at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024

New Delhi [India], February 20 : After the end of the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024, Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday congratulated Team India's performance.

The Union Sports Minister took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account and praised Team India for bagging three golds, one silver and two new national indoor records.

Anurag hailed Jyothi Yarraji for making two new national records in the 60m hurdles event.

"What an outstanding performance from Team India at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships 2024, concluding our campaign with 3 golds, 1 silver and 2 New National Indoor Records! Hats off to @JyothiYarraji for not just setting the new NR but breaking the NR twice in the women's 60m hurdles, securing gold with a timing of 8.12," Anurag wrote on X.

Reliance Foundation athlete Jyothi Yarraji won India's first medal at the Asian Indoor Athletics Championships in Tehran (Iran), winning gold in the 60m hurdles event with a new national record timing of 8.12s on Saturday.

He also praised Tajinder Singh for breaking the 19-year-old record in the men's shotput and sealing a gold medal with his 19.72m throw.

"Huge applause for the high-powered effort from @Tajinder_Singh3 on breaking the 19-yr-old NR with a throw of 19.72m with a gold in men's shotput," he added.

Asian Games champion Tajinderpal Singh Toor secured a gold medal at the men's shot put event on Saturday.

Anurag Thakur also congratulated Harmilan Bains for bagging a gold medal in the women's 1500m event. He also praised Ankita Dhyani for winning a silver medal in the women's 3000m.

"Congratulations to @HarmilanBains on clinching gold in the women's 1500m event, letting her grit and perseverance shine! Another delightful effort from the rising star, our #KheloIndia athlete Ankita Dhyani on clinching silver in women's 3000m," he added.

Ankita Dhyani secured a women's 3000 m event silver with timings of 9:26.22 minutes. The gold was won by Yuma Yamamoto of Japan (9:16.71 minutes) and bronze was bagged Ainuska Kalil Kyzy of Kyrgyzstan (9:27.18 minutes).

"A fantastic kick-off to the #IndianAthletics season with our #TOPScheme & KI athletes achieving milestones on their road to #Paris2024," the Sports Minister concluded.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor