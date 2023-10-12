Anurag Thakur graces send-off ceremony of athletes for 4th Asian Para Games

New Delhi [India], October 12 : The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and IndianOil Corporation Limited came together on Thursday to empower and encourage the contingent of 309 athletes, including 196 male and 113 female athletes for the 4th Asian Para Games to be held at Hangzhou, China, from October 22-28 2023.

The send-off ceremony was graced by Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas & Housing and Urban Affairs, Anurag Singh Thakur, Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Information and Broadcasting, Shrikant Madhav Vaidya, Chairman, IndianOil and senior officials of PCI, as per a press release from Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

On the occasion, the Memorabilia jerseys were presented to the dignitaries by flagbearers of the Indian contingent to the Asian Para Games.

In his address, Hardeep, expressed his resounding support for India's para-athletes, saying, "This contingent of 309 athletes, including 196 men and 113 women, is a testament to the indomitable spirit of our para-sports stars. Their determination, passion, and talent know no bounds. As they embark on this monumental journey, they carry with them the aspirations of a nation. This send-off ceremony is our way of saying we believe in you, and we are confident that you will create history in the 4th Asian Para Games."

Anurag shared his admiration, stating, "These athletes exemplify the true essence of sportsmanship and dedication. Their journey is a source of inspiration for all, highlighting that with determination and hard work, one can achieve anything. As a government, we stand firmly behind them and are excited to see them make India proud."

Shrikant, Chairman, IndianOil spoke about the company's commitment to extraordinary talent and said, "We are proud to lead inclusivity in sports, championing India's para-athletes and supporting their journey which is a testament to determination and human resilience. For IndianOil, supporting these extraordinary athletes aligns with our value of 'Nation-First'".

In a remarkable feat, India will participate in seventeen disciplines, including five sports Canoe, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing, and Taekwondo for the very first time. The send-off ceremony celebrated these athletes and instilled them with encouragement and determination as they prepared to etch their names in the annals of history.

Dr Deepa Malik, President of the Paralympic Committee of India and an Asian Games medallist herself expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support, stating, "The path these athletes have walked has been filled with dedication, unwavering determination, and countless hours of hard work. Their participation in the 4th Asian Para Games is a testament to their unbreakable spirit and the support of IndianOil, the government, and all well-wishers who have been by their side."

Gursharan Singh, Secretary General of the Paralympic Committee of India, delivered a powerful message to the athletes, saying, "This send-off ceremony is not just a farewell; it is a celebration of your strength, courage, and determination. You are not only representing India; you are carrying the hopes and dreams of millions with you. Let your performance at the 4th Asian Para Games be a shining example of the indomitable spirit of Indian athletes."

The historic performance by the Indian contingent of winning 107 medals at the just concluded Asian Games has fuelled the athletes, coaches and the support staff with a belief that the 4th Asian Para Games will break many records and will be the most successful one in the history of Para Games in the country. As India's 309 para-athletes prepare to embark on their journey to the 4th Asian Para Games, the entire nation stands firmly behind them. With the backing of the Indian Oil Corporation, the government, and the Paralympic Committee of India, these athletes are poised to make history, inspire others, and make India proud.

