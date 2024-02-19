Anush Agarwalla gets first ever Paris Olympics quota in Dressage for India

New Delhi [India], February 19 : Anush Agarwalla, who had won a historic individual bronze medal at the 2023 Asian Games, has secured a Paris Olympic quota for the country in dressage discipline, the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI) announced on Monday.

Agarwalla, who won an individual bronze in Hangzhou, was allotted the quota on the basis of his performance in four FEI events Wroclaw, Poland (73.485%)Kronenberg, Netherlands (74.4%), Frankfurt, Germany (72.9%), and Mechelen, Belgium (74.2%). The quota belongs to the country, and the National Federation will conduct a final trial before sending the final name to the organisers.

"I am very proud and grateful to have been successful for securing a berth for India at the Paris Olympic Games. Competing in the Olympics has always been a childhood dream for me and I'm proud to be part of this historical moment for the nation," said 24-year-old Agarwalla.

The young rider hoped that he will be able to retain the quota.

"I will continue doing what I have always been doing: staying focused, being disciplined, working hard, setting goals and achieving them. I am confident that I will be selected to represent India at this prestigious stage," Agarwalla said.

EFI Secretary General Col Jaiveer Singh congratulated the rider.

"We got confirmation from FEI today about the allocation of individual quota in the dressage event. It is a matter of pride that Anush's consistent show in the FEI events has got India quota," said Jaiveer."Indian riders have been making their presence felt in the FEI events and it is not at all surprising that India will yet again have representation in Olympics in the equestrian events," Jaiveer added.

Celebrated Fouaad Mirza had represented India at the 2020 Tokyo Games and before him only Imtiaaz Anees (2000), Indrajit Lamba (1996) and Darya Singh (1980) could compete at the biggest sporting stage.

