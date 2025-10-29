Any miscommunication or misunderstanding with ACB has been sorted out: Trott

Harare, Oct 29 Afghanistan head coach Jonathan Trott confirmed that any miscommunication with the Afghanistan Cricket Board had now been resolved and assured that relationships between both parties are now smooth.

Recently, Trott criticised the ACB for poor communication, stating he had no say in selecting the squad and had not spoken with top management or the chief selector.

"Had a good discussion; the ACB, myself, all the stakeholders and top management and sort of come to an agreement of playing and going forward, and I think it's been resolved, and any miscommunication or misunderstanding have been sorted out. So communication is now in and working all together and building up together for a strong Zimbabwe side and looking beyond that and for the T20I World Cup in the subcontinent," Trott told reporters ahead of the three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe.

"I think sometimes these discussions are healthy, as you realise where things can be improved on both sides communication-wise, and the communication over the last few days was brilliant. I enjoyed that and am looking forward to the next few months," he added.

Trott also stated that his focus will be on the next T20 World Cup and the side will aim to put up good performances after a disappointing Asia Cup campaign. The 20-over World Cup will be hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026, with 20 teams participating. Afghanistan found a direct entry into the top 20 courtesy of their finishing inside the top seven in the previous edition of the tournament.

"It's been some good discussion in the last few days. I have signed a contract for the end of the 26 World Cup and will be there obviously so excited about the future and the next few months. That's my focus at the moment. As a team, we are obviously disappointed about how the Asia Cup went but need to bounce back and the guys have some good training," Trott added.

Afghanistan, who lost the one-off Test against Zimbabwe, will now face them in a three-match T20I series starting Wednesday at the Harare Sports Club. The next two matches will be played on October 31 and November 3, respectively, at the same venue.

