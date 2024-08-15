AOC slams 'vexatious' online petition targeting breakdancer Rachael Gunn

Melbourne, Aug 15 The Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has issued a strong condemnation of an online petition that criticised the selection of breaking competitor Rachael Gunn for the Paris Olympics.

The petition, which has amassed over 45,000 signatures, demands an apology from Gunn and Australia’s Olympic Chef de Mission, Anna Meares, and alleged that Gunn’s selection was flawed.

"The AOC has condemned an anonymous online petition attacking Australian Olympic Team member, breaking competitor Rachael Gunn as vexatious, misleading and bullying," it said in a statement.

Gunn, known in the breaking world as B-Girl Raygun, faced significant backlash after her performance at a recent event, where she lost all three of her round-robin battles by a score of 54-0.

The intense scrutiny and public criticism led to the creation of the petition on change.org, which the AOC has vehemently denounced.

AOC chief executive officer Matt Carroll said the petition contains numerous falsehoods designed to engender hatred against an athlete who was selected in the Australian Olympic Team through a transparent and independent qualification event and nomination process.

"The AOC is particularly offended by the affront to our Chef de Mission, Anna Meares. The Australian Team Chef de Mission played no role in the qualification events nor the nomination of athletes to the AOC Selection Committee, of which the Chef and I are members,” Mr Carroll said.

“It is disgraceful that these falsehoods concocted by an anonymous person can be published in this way. It amounts to bullying and harassment and is defamatory. We are demanding that it be removed from the site immediately.

“The petition has stirred up public hatred without any factual basis. It’s appalling. No athlete who has represented their country at the Olympic Games should be treated in this way and we are supporting Dr Gunn and Anna Meares at this time.

“It’s important that the community understands the facts and that people do not form opinions based on malicious untruths and misinformation.

Caroll further said the AOC has written to change.org which has published the petition demanding it be immediately withdrawn.

