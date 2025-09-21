AR Rahman extends support to World Para Athletics Championships New Delhi

New Delhi [India], September 21 : Internationally acclaimed music composer and two-time Academy Award winner AR Rahman has extended his support to the mega sporting event, World Para Athletics Championships 2025, being hosted in India for the first time from September 27.

Organised by the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and powered by IndianOil, the Championships will be held at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi, from September 27 to October 5. The event is expected to bring together over 2,500 para-athletes and supporting staff from more than 104 countries, making it the largest ever para athletics gathering on Indian soil, as per a press release from the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Rahman's support brings a unique cultural and inspirational dimension to the Championships. Known worldwide for his music that transcends boundaries, Rahman has described the event as a celebration of courage, resilience and the indomitable human spirit. By lending his voice and influence, he is helping amplify the reach of the Championships and inspiring millions to recognise and cheer for para-athletes from across the world.

The opening ceremony of the competition will take place on September 25.

"When Legends Call, A Nation Responds! Mr. AR Rahman ji invites you all to be part of history at the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships. 25 Sept - 5 Oct Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi," posted the official handle of PCI on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paralympic Committee of India (@paralympicsindia_official)

Rahman's association adds a cultural and inspirational dimension to the Championships, underscoring India's commitment to inclusivity and global sporting excellence. With his support, organisers aim to amplify the event's reach and encourage more people to witness and celebrate para-athletic talent.

The New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships will mark a milestone moment in Indian sports history, showcasing the nation's capabilities as a world-class host and its unwavering dedication to promoting para sports.

The expanded competition program features 184 medal events, 13 more than the last edition in Kobe, including 100 for men, 83 for women, and one mixed event.

To bring the championships into every household, the PCI has joined hands with Prasar Bharati, India's public service broadcaster, which has been announced as the Official Broadcast Partner of the IndianOil New Delhi 2025 World Para Athletics Championships.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor