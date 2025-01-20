ARC riders shine at the Weekend Horse Show No. 2

Mumbai, Jan 20 Top riders from the Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) took the limelight in the Weekend Horse Show 2, which took place at the Mahalaxmi Race Course here over the weekend and provided a platform for budding riders to display their skills in a variety of disciplines, including show jumping, polo, and a beginner's hack.

This highly-anticipated event celebrated the highlight of equestrian excellence, with skilled riders and their magnificent horses demonstrating exceptional precision, agility, and teamwork as they tackled challenging courses.

On Day 1 of the Weekend Horse Show, Rehaan Shah, riding Something Big, won the show jumping competition, finishing the round in 24 seconds. Hayden Hussain, on Boeing, and Riditraj Deoara, on Theo, tied for second place, both with a time of 30 seconds. Naintara Amin, on Lorenzo, stood third, completing the round in 34 seconds.

In Arena Polo, Team Titan outlasted La Cartagena with a final score of 5-4. Titan's win was secured by the strong play of Mitesh Mehta, Neil Malaney, and Jinish Sanghvi. La Cartagena, led by Nikolai Kundanmal, Anshumaan Sudan, and Rahul Dwarkadas, also delivered a stunning performance.

On Day 2, Beginners Hack concluded with an impressive show by the young riders. The first position was bagged by Rhea Batura, riding on Gabbar, the second place was taken by Ira Teny, on Roxy, the 3rd Place went to Kabir Dutta, on Theo, and the fourth Place was taken by Shaurya Agarwal, on Knighthood.

In Arena Polo, Kiara's Angels emerged triumphant over Wrangler with a final score of 6-4. The match saw the Angels, comprising Abbas Tinwala, Zahan Mistry, and Qais Dalal/Swaroop, deliver a powerful performance against the Wrangler team of Krish Kundamal / Mahender Rai, Nikolai Kundamal, and Riyhad Kundamal. Both teams exhibited remarkable teamwork and individual brilliance, making for a closely contested match.

Milan Luthria, President Of Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC), said, “These events are designed to provide a platform for beginner riders and young emerging talent so that they may gain valuable experience and exposure. This will come in extremely handy in their onward journey at various levels of competition. The enthusiasm shown by so many riders is commendable,” he said.

More than 40 riders participated in the event, each demonstrating a passion for horses and a dedication to their sport. The event highlighted not only the technical skills of the riders but also the strong bond between horse and rider, emphasising the importance of teamwork and trust in equestrian sports. The ARC Weekend Horse Show 2 served as an inspiration for young riders and a testament to the future of equestrianism in India.

