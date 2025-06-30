Archer misses England’s training session due to family emergency, set to rejoin squad on Tuesday

Birmingham, June 30 England fast bowler Jofra Archer will be rejoining the Test squad at Edgbaston on Tuesday after a family emergency forced him to miss the training session in preparation for the upcoming clash against India on Monday.

Archer has played 13 Tests for England and picked 42 wickets at an average of 31.04. “England men’s fast bowler Jofra Archer will not be joining the England Test squad for today’s training session at Edgbaston on Monday (June 30), due to a family emergency.”

“He is expected to rejoin the squad tomorrow, Tuesday, ahead of the Rothesay second Test at Edgbaston, which begins on Wednesday against India,” said the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a statement on Monday.

Previously, Archer made a return to the England Test set-up for the first time since February 2021 after being named in the squad for the second Test against India. A recurrence of an elbow injury and a stress fracture in the back meant Archer was largely sidelined from playing Tests for England after February 2021.

Archer’s selection came after he turned out for Sussex in their recent County Championship game against Durham at Chester-le-Street, in what was his first red-ball appearance in four years, and returned with figures of 1-32 in 18 overs.

Apart from Archer, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Josh Tongue, Sam Cook, and Jamie Overton are the fast bowlers in England’s squad for the Edgbaston Test. England are currently leading the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy series by 1-0, after sealing a thrilling five-wicket win with a successful chase of 371 at Headingley.

Another win for them at Edgbaston will give them a chance to seal the five-match series in the third game at Lord’s, starting on July 10. The Ben Stokes-led squad have also got former England all-rounder Moeen Ali in a coaching consultancy role with the team for the upcoming Test at Edgbaston.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor