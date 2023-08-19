Archery World Cup 2023: Indian men’s and women’s compound teams win gold 

Paris [France], August 19 : The Indian men’s and women’s compound teams won gold medals at the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 4 in Paris on Saturday.

According to Olympics.com, India’s men’s compound archery team comprising Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma defeated the USA 236-232 in the final to top the podium.

Meanwhile, the women’s trio of Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur triumphed 234-233 over Mexico in a tight final to secure their gold.

En route to the final, the Indian men’s compound team shot 2127 points to finish fourth in the qualifying round involving 14 teams. The Indian trio beat Italy and Mexico in the pre- quarterfinals and quarter-finals, respectively, before knocking out the Republic of Korea, the top seeds, in the semi-finals to enter the gold medal match.

The Indian women’s compound team, meanwhile, dominated the competition from the start by scoring 2113 to top the qualifying round. Having received a bye in the first round, the Indian trio beat Estonia and Great Britain in the quarter-finals and the semi-finals, respectively, to make the final.

The trio of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Aditi Gopichand Swami and Parneet Kaur had teamed up to win India’s first-ever women's compound team gold at the Archery World Championships in Berlin, Germany, earlier this month.

In the women’s compound individual event, Jyothi Surekha Vennam won the bronze medal after beating Colombia’s Sara Lopez, a former world champion, in a shootout after the scores were tied at 146-all.

Vennam had earlier lost to Great Britain’s Ella Gibson, the eventual gold medallist, in 150-148 the semi-finals to make the bronze medal match.

Avneet Kaur and Praneet Kaur lost out in the second round. Aditi Gopichand Swami, who became the youngest individual world champion in Berlin earlier this month, was ousted in the quarters.

In the individual men’s compound event, India’s Prathamesh Jawkar was ousted in the quarter-finals while Abhishek Verma and Rajat Chauhan couldn’t get past the second round. Ojas Pravin Deotale, who became the world champion in Berlin, was disappointed with a first-round exit.

The medals won on Saturday took India’s overall tally to five at the Paris meeting. On Thursday, the Indian men’s and women’s recurve archery teams won bronze medals.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor