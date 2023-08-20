Archery World Cup 2023 stage 4: India end with 5 medals with two gold, three bronze 

Paris [France], August 20 : India finished the Archery World Cup 2023 stage 4 with five medals including two gold and three bronze in Paris on Sunday.

The Indian women’s compound archery team of Aditi Gopichand Swami, Jyothi Surekha Vennam and Parneet Kaur secured a gold medal on Saturday. Earlier this month, the same trio had teamed up to win a gold at the Archery World Championships in Berlin.

According to Olympics.com, the Indian men's compound team of Ojas Pravin Deotale, Prathamesh Jawkar and Abhishek Verma, also secured a gold.

The Indian men’s and women’s recurve teams also won bronze medals on Thursday.

In the individual events, Jyothi Surekha Vennam bagged India’s only medal with a bronze in the women’s compound competition.

The 17-year-old Aditi Gopichand Swami, who became the youngest women’s world champion in modern archery history earlier this month, was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the women’s compound individual event.

In the men’s individual compound event, Ojas Pravin Deotale, who became the first Indian man to be crowned world champion in archery in Berlin, bowed out in the first round despite finishing second in the qualifying round.

In the individual recurve events, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Atanu Das were ousted in the pre-quarterfinals and third round, respectively. Tushar Shelke and Mrinal Chauhan were knocked out in the first round.

In the women’s individual recurve event, Bhajan Kaur and Ankita Bhakat failed to progress beyond the third round while Simranjeet Kaur and Prachi Singh bowed out in the first. The Indian mixed recurve team of Bhajan Kaur and Dhiraj Bommadevara bowed out in the quarter-finals.

The Paris meet was the fourth and final archery World Cup of the year. Although there were no direct quota places on offer, the event in the French capital offered ranking points to recurve archers, which will be used to decide Paris 2024 Olympics team quotas.

