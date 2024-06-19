Archery World Cup Stage 3: India women's compound team advance to final after beating Turkey

Antalya [Turkey], June 19 : The India women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami clinched a thumping win over Turkey in the semi-final round of the Archery World Cup Stage 3 on Wednesday.

The Indian trio of Jyothi, Parneet and Aditi beat Turkey 234-227 in the semi-final. The Indian compound team will take on Estonia for the gold medal in the final match on June 22.

"Update: #Archery World Cup Stage 3 Turkey. The India women's compound team of Jyothi Surekha Vennam, Parneet Kaur and Aditi Gopichand Swami, have advanced to the final after defeating hosts Turkey 234-227. The trio will now fight for #Gold against Estonia on June 22," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X.

Earlier on Saturday, the Indian men's recurve archery team failed to seal a Paris 2024 Olympics quota for the country from the Final World Quota Tournament. The Indian team comprising Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara and Pravin Jadhav lost to Mexico in the quarter-finals.

Meanwhile, the top three teams obtained Paris 2024 Olympic quotas in the men's recurve team event.

The Indian women's recurve archery team, consisting of Deepika Kumari, Bhajan Kaur, and Ankita Bhakat, conceded a defeat against Ukraine's Veronika Marchenko, Anastasia Pavlova, and Olha Chebotarenko in the Round of 16 match on last Friday.

The Indian side dominated the first four sets and led by 3-1. However, in the next set, Ukraine came back into the game and won it 5-3.

