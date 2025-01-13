ARC’s Inaara shines as Team India win Dressage World Challenges for SE Asia

Mumbai, Jan 13 Inaara Luthria from the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) of Mumbai delivered a stellar performance to help India emerge as the top-ranked team in Zone 9 (South-East Asia) of the prestigious Dressage World Challenges 2024, the results of which were announced on Monday.

The Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) has announced the final results of the Dressage World Challenges 2024 and Team India emerged as the top-ranked team ahead of Singapore and Indonesia, the ARC informed in a release on Monday.

The team achieved an impressive aggregate score of 228.319%, surpassing Singapore and Indonesia to claim the top spot. The Dressage World Challenges 2024 was conducted in several countries throughout the year by the FEI last year.

Inaara Luthria, the trailblazing athlete representing Mumbai, delivered a stellar performance while riding on Dasha Deluxe. Inaara, alongside teammates Gaurav Pundir (31), Yug Shokeen (14) and Vatsala Mehta (15), demonstrated exceptional skill and determination to secure India’s dominance in the region.

Inaara also achieved a remarkable 6th place in the Individual Rankings for Under-16 in South-East Asia, emerging as one of the region’s rising stars in equestrian sports.

Last year in October, Inaara secured the first position in the FEI Dressage World Dressage Challenge 2024, under 21 (South India). She finished with an impressive score of 79.530 riding Dasha Deluxe at the Selection Trial for Team India. A total of 18 best riders from across South India participated in the selection trial.

Reflecting on her journey, Inaara said: “The event took place in Bangalore in October 2024. There were unexpected cyclonic conditions which made the ground extremely slippery and difficult to ride in. I was determined to give my best as we had worked very hard to get to this point. The test went well, but I never expected us to be the only Indian team to top the rankings in South-East Asia.”

