ARC's Taarini, Stasya, Freya and other riders shine at the Equestrian Premier League Show 2025

Bengaluru (Karnataka)[India], August 3: Taarini Lodha, Stasya Pandya, Freya Deshmane, Yashaan Khambata and Yash Nensee representing Mumbai's Amateur Riders' Club (ARC) secured medals in multiple categories at the Equestrian Premier League (EPL) held in Bengaluru on Saturday, organised by Embassy International Riding School (EIRS). The competition saw over 130 riders from clubs across the country and was judged by some of the top experts in the sport.

On at the Equestrian Premier League 2025

Taarini Lodha astride Knock Out won gold in Children 1 Dressage with a fantastic score of 65.841%

In the Sub-Junior Show Jumping (80-90cm) category, Stasya, astride Jisamer, clinched the gold medal with a flawless round in 35.71 seconds.

Stasya Pandya delivered a composed performance in the Children's Dressage category, finishing joint 5th on both her horses, including Jisamer, with identical scores of 61.835%.

In the 115cm Show Jumping, Freya Deshmane, riding Chopstick, secured an impressive third place.

The 135cm Show Jumping category saw a competitive field, with Yashaan Khambatta delivering consistent performances to finish 3rd on Lord and 4th on Dolce Vita. Yash Nensee, astride D'Amour du Nenuphar, claimed 5th place in the same class.

Results Children 1 Dressage - Ranking/Player Name (Horse Name/Score)

Taarini Lodha (Knock Out/65.841%)

Results Show Jumping 80-90cm - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name/ Time & Penalties)

Stasya Pandya (Jisamer / 35.71 sec / 0 penalties)

Results Show Jumping 115cm - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name)

3. Freya Deshmane (Chopstick)

Results Show Jumping 135cm - Ranking/ Player Name (Horse Name)

3. Yashaan Khambatta (Lord)

4. Yashaan Khambatta (Dolce Vita)

After clinching the gold medal in the Children 1 Dressage category, 13-year-old Taarini Lodha from Mumbai's Cathedral & John Connon School says "I'm incredibly grateful and humbled to win the gold medal. It's the result of a lot of hard work, support, and belief, not just mine, but from everyone who's been part of this journey. I'm deeply grateful to my coach & club for giving me the space and support to grow, and most of all to my family, whose love, patience, and unwavering faith kept me grounded through the highs and lows. Equestrian sport isn't just a passion for me, it's a path I'm committed to pursuing with everything I've got."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor