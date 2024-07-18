Arjun Kapoor owner of Speed Demons Delhi for upcoming Indian Racing Festival 2024 season

New Delhi [India], July 18 : The Indian Racing Festival is gearing up for its highly anticipated 2024 season with the thrilling addition of Bollywood actor, Arjun Kapoor, the Indian Racing Festival stated in a press release.

This collaboration marks Arjun's entry into the motorsport arena as the proud owner of the Delhi franchise, Speed Demons Delhi, under a multi-year agreement.

Building on the momentum from the recent unveiling of the Kolkata team by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, the festival is now set to welcome Arjun Kapoor as the owner of the Delhi team. The league now boasts two celebrity owned franchises.

"This significant stride in its expansion strategy underscores Arjun Kapoor's passion for racing and promises to elevate the excitement and glamour surrounding the upcoming season," the release stated.

Indian Racing Festival (IRF), a meticulously crafted motorsport extravaganza aimed at captivating India's burgeoning fan base. At the heart of the IRF are two prestigious championships: the Indian Racing League (IRL) and the FIA Formula 4 Indian Championship (F4IC).

Arjun Kapoor, renowned as a true motorhead and having a huge fascination with cars, has invested in the team of Speed Demons and will play a major role in promoting motor racing in Delhi and the NCR region.

"With Arjun Kapoor's presence, the Speed Demons Delhi franchise in the Indian Racing Festival is poised to make a significant impact. Arjun Kapoor's personal passion for motorsports not only aligns perfectly with our objective but also serves as a powerful catalyst to enhance it. His involvement will authentically resonate with enthusiasts, bringing a fresh wave of excitement and engagement to the sport and helping us captivate and inspire a growing community of motorsport aficionados nationwide," remarked Akhilesh Reddy, Chairman and Managing Director of RPPL.

Arjun Kapoor, owner of the Delhi team at the Indian Racing Festival, also shared his excitement on the development.

"Ever since I was a young kid I've always been interested in cars and motorsports, and Delhi's love for racing is clear. The Indian Racing Festival, along with our Delhi team, is a great opportunity for young racers and fans. I believe we can discover and support talent that could represent India internationally, making motorsports more popular here," the release added.

Arjun Kapoor also urged fans to come and watch the races in large numbers and cheer and support the drivers.

The festival features eight dynamic city-based teams from Delhi, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Goa, Kochi, Ahmedabad, and Kolkata.

From August to November this year, these teams will engage in intense competition, vying for racing glory and the coveted title of champions. The IRF promises adrenaline-fueled action and showcases the finest talents in Indian motorsport, making it a must-watch motorsports event for enthusiasts nationwide.

Arjun Kapoor's collaboration with the Indian Racing Festival (IRF) is poised to draw in a diverse audience, including Bollywood celebrities and those from the hinterland. His association brings a dynamic appeal to the festival, making it more engaging and accessible for millennials, Gen Z, and beyond. This partnership not only aims to broaden the festival's reach but also to cultivate a fresh and diverse fan base among emerging demographics, thereby cultivating a broader and more inclusive fan base, the release added.

