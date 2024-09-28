Arjun Vajpai aiming for landmark as he sets to climb Shisha Pangma

New Delhi [India], September 28 : India's professional mountaineer Arjun Vajpai is set to climb Mt. Shisha Pangma, the world's 14th and lowest peak in the eighth-thousander category. Standing at a formidable height of 8,027 metres (26,335 feet), Mt. Shisha Pangma is located in the Tibetan Himalayas.

Arjun Vajpai is the only Indian mountaineer to have embarked on an incredible 16 expeditions throughout his mountaineering career. Having already successfully scaled seven out of the 14 eight-thousand-meter summits, Arjun is now set to make history for India. With this upcoming expedition, he will become the first Indian mountaineer to scale 8 of the 8000 m peaks, as per the media release.

Arjun strongly believes that mental toughness and resilience play a critical role in achieving success in such demanding climbs. He emphasizes the vital role of mental strength alongside physical training in conquering challenges. According to Arjun, mental health is just as important as physical health, and in today's fast-paced world, it is essential to focus on mental well-being and seek support when needed.

"When the body gives up, the mind takes over, and the hardest and most unachievable task can be managed by the mind," Arjun said, as per the release.

Arjun,30, has already been awarded a Guinness World Record for being the youngest person to climb two higher 8000ers: Mt. Everest in 2010 and Mt. Lhotse in 2011. Arjun's ultimate goal is to become the first Indian to scale all 14 of the world's 8000-meter summits, with Mt. Shisha Pangma as his next target.

With fewer than 40 people in the world having ever achieved this feat, no Indian has done it yet. Arjun has already scaled Mt. Everest, Mt. Lhotse, Mt. Makalu, Mt. Kanchenjunga, Mt. Manaslu, Mt. Annapurna, and Cho-Oyu, making several mountaineering world records along the way.

"It is my dream to climb all 14 mountains above 8000 meters, raise India's flag high, and become the only Indian to have achieved this feat. Right now, my focus is on #Project8k, and I'm going to give my best to achieve this daunting task," Arjun said.

Arjun's Journey So Far:

16x 8000m Expeditions

7 Successful Summits

2010: Mt. Everest

2011: Mt. Lhotse

2011: Mt. Manaslu

2016: Mt. Makalu

2016: Mt. Cho Oyu

2018: Mt. Kangchenjunga

2023: Mt. Annapurna.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor