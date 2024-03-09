Arnold Palmer Invitational: Indian-American Theegala drops to tied-10th as Matsuyama is among leaders

Orlando [US], March 9 : Sahith Theegala fell to T-10 after the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational. Indian-American Theegala was at 4-under after an even par 72 and he is three shots behind the six-man lead pack at 7-under.

The lead pack included Japan's Hideki Matsuyama who shot a 2-under 70 in the US$20 million Signature Event. Matsuyama is tied with fellow major champions Shane Lowry (71), Brian Harman (68), Scottie Scheffler (67) and Wyndham Clark (66), and Russell Henley (69) completed a star-studded leaderboard logjam.

Matsuyama, The nine-time PGA TOUR winner credited a steady putter as he stayed in title contention for back-to-back tournament victories following a rousing triumph at the Genesis Invitational three weeks later.

Theegala birdied the seventh and the tenth but a double on the 11th and another bogey on the 15th. A birdie on 16th and two pars meant an average round of 72.

Korea's Byeong Hun An fired a 69 for tied 10th position, three off the pace, while compatriot Sungjae Im and Chinese Taipei's C.T. Pan returned matching 70s to lie a further stroke back on 3-under.

World No. 1 Scheffler, who has not won a tournament since last year's THE PLAYERS Championship, charged into the joint lead with a strong finish where he was five under over his closing seven holes, which included an eagle on the par-5 13th hole.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor