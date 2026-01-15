Arsenal edge thriller to take narrow SF lead over Chelsea

London, Jan 15 Ben White, Viktor Gyokeres and Martin Zubimendi helped Arsenal take a one-goal advantage into the second leg after a breathless 3-2 victory over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Carabao Cup semi-finals.

White headed home Declan Rice’s corner after seven minutes before Gyokeres tapped home White’s low cross in the second half. Alejandro Garnacho halved the deficit before Zubimendi rounded off a flowing move to make it 3-1.

Garnacho then found his second of the game seven minutes from time to set up a grandstand finish, but we held our nerve to ensure we took a slender lead back to Emirates Stadium on February 3.

Ben White gave the hosts an early lead when he headed in from a corner, and Arsenal remained on top for much of the opening period despite Chelsea creating chances through Enzo Fernandez and Estevao Willian.

Viktor Gyokeres doubled Arsenal’s advantage shortly after half-time, finishing from close range, Carabao Cup reports.

Chelsea responded strongly through substitute Alejandro Garnacho, who guided Pedro Neto’s cross into the far corner to bring the visitors back into contention.

Arsenal quickly restored their two-goal cushion when Martin Zubimendi produced a composed finish after weaving past two defenders on the edge of the box.

Garnacho struck again late on, volleying in after a loose ball fell to him inside the area to keep Chelsea firmly in the tie.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser, with Estevao denied by an excellent save, while Arsenal also threatened to add a fourth through Gabriel Magalhães and Mikel Merino.

Despite several high-profile absentees, Chelsea showed competitive spirit and encouraging signs under Liam Rosenior, whose pressing approach contributed to their first goal.

Arsenal, unbeaten in 10 matches, demonstrated their strength in key moments and will take a one-goal advantage into the second leg at Stamford Bridge on 3 February.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor