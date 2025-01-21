Arsenal hoping to capitalize on strong position in UCL, says Arteta

London, Jan 21 With only two match weeks remaining, the preliminary league stage of the Champions League is getting to the business end, and a win for Arsenal against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday could prove pivotal. The Gunners currently sit third in the 36-team league table, behind only Liverpool and Barcelona, having amassed 13 points from the six group games so far to put them firmly in contention for a spot in the coveted top eight.

And those spots could prove crucial in the season’s final shakeup. As well as receiving a bye into the round of 16 and avoiding two extra play-off round games involving the clubs finishing ninth to 24th, the elite eight will receive home advantage in the second legs of those ties in March.

Mikel Arteta emphasised the importance of capitalizing on their home advantage and hopes his side puts on a strong performance in the penultimate UCL league stage game. "So far we have done really well. We are in a strong position and now it's time to capitalise at home. The work that we have done for many months, we need a strong performance against a really good side and we'll try to do that,” said Arteta in a press conference.

Dinamo Zagreb began their UCL campaign with a humiliating 9-2 loss against Bayern Munich - the club’s heaviest-ever defeat, following which the then head coach Sergej Jakirovic was dismissed.

Nenad Bjelica returned as manager four years after departing, but he would only last until December after only winning five of 15 matches, and one of his final seven, which was their last competitive match back on December 22 - a 3-2 success over Varazdin. The winter break saw former Italy captain Fabio Cannavaro installed as his successor, and he has overseen two friendly matches to prepare for their trip to north London.

Despite that mauling in Munich, Dinamo head into this match week clinging onto the 24th and final qualifying spot in the table with eight points to their name. Only a last-minute penalty denied them a win against Monaco, before victories on their travels to Salzburg and Slovan Bratislava. A 3-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund followed, before holding Celtic to a goalless draw in their last continental outing.

If Arsenal do secure a top-eight berth, it would be a huge relief as it will result in two fewer games that the club will have to play in between heavy fixture congestion. The Gunners’ elimination from the FA Cup means Arteta’s side will get a much-needed break in their schedule. The Spaniard acknowledged the need for a break and recalled how a break helped his side in the long run last season.

"Let's do what we have to do first, which is always difficult because we are talking about the Champions League. If we manage to do that obviously we will have the best ideas on the table to make the right decision.

"Yeah, it was very helpful [a break last season] with the schedule that we have for the last three months. You can have a break and reset a little bit, work on things and rest some people but some people are back. That would be great,” he added.

