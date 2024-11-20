Arsenal legend Patrick Viera joins Italian side Genoa CFC as head coach

Genoa, Nov 20 Italian side Genoa CFC has announced the appointment of former Arsenal legend Patrick Viera as the club’s new head coach after the sacking of Alberto Gilardino.

The Serie A side was compelled to remove the managerial services of Alberto, who has been with the club since 2022, after the team had won two and drawn four of their opening 12 games. The side faces the threat of relegation at 17th place in the league and have already been knocked out of the Coppa Italia by Sampdoria on penalties.

"Genoa CFC announces that it has entrusted the technical management of the first team to Patrick Vieira.The new coach will lead the first training session after the formalisation of the contract at the Villa Rostan headquarters this afternoon.

"After a professional career, between 2011 and 2015, as Executive Development Football in the Manchester City Academy, Vieira has coached the teams of New York City, Nice, Crystal Palace and Strasbourg. Welcome, mister," read the statement by Genoa.

Viera was a formidable part of Arsenal’s iconic invincibles team and won three league titles and four FA Cup’s whilst with the Gunners. Although it will be Viera’s first assignment as a manager in Italy, he has won the Scudetto five times, four with Inter Milan and one with AC Milan, and has played for Juventus as well.

After his retirement from football while playing for New York City in 2011, Viera returned to the MLS side in 2016 as the manager. He returned to Europe with Nice before joining Crystal Palace in 2021 and was sacked the next year after going 12-games unbeaten.

Viera has been out of a job since his latest stint in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg, where he left by mutual consent in July.

