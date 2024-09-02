Arsenal reject Al-Ittihad’s offer for Trossard: Report

New Delhi, Sep 2 Arsenal have rejected an informal proposal from Al-Ittihad for the services of Belgium forward Leandro Trossard. The English Premier League transfer window elapsed on August 30 but the Saudi Pro League window remains open till Monday.

Al-Ittihad approached the North London side for a season-long loan for a fee of five million euros with an obligation to buy at the end of the loan deal for 20-25 million euros, as reported by the Athletic.

Trossard has been an integral part of Arteta’s project at Arsenal after signing for the club in the January transfer window in 2023 on a four and a half-year deal. Since then, he has spent the majority of games starting off the bench for Arsenal but has provided the side with 19 goals and 21 assists, proving to be a solid super sub.

In recent times, Arsenal’s left forward Gabriel Martinelli has struggled to help the team in terms of goals. His last league goal came against Sheffield United in March when the Gunners won 6-0 and has been struggling to get involved ever since.

After two disappointing starts in the new season, Trossard started the game ahead of the Brazilian during the side’s 1-1 draw vs Brighton and Hove Albion, proving his importance to Arteta’s plans at the club.

Trossard’s goal against Aston Villa helped Arsenal defeat the won side, who they lost to both times last season. To add even more glamor to the goal, it came from Trossard’s first touch of the ball after being brought on. Arteta praised Leo’s attitude and said he is a ‘big example’ for the team.

“When you don't get picked, there is certain ways to react and Leo, he's upset, but he's upset to show on the pitch how good he is. He’s not upset and then come in now because he wasn't playing, then it was like this and that's a huge quality.

"And then when you put him in the starting 11 he does exactly the same thing and that's a big message and a big example for the rest of the team for myself,” said Arteta in the post Aston Villa match press conference.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor