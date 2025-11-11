Arsenal's Premier League clash against Everton rescheduled

London, Nov 11 Arsenal's Premier League clash against Everton in December has been rescheduled, with the fixture at the Toffees' new Hill Dickinson Stadium now taking place on Saturday, December 20 at 8 pm.

This Premier League match was previously scheduled for Sunday, December 21. However, the EFL scheduled Arsenal’s Carabao Cup quarterfinal against Crystal Palace on Tuesday, December 23, due to the Eagles’ participation in the UEFA Conference League.

When that fixture was officially scheduled and before tickets went on sale for the Gunners' away game at Everton, Arsenal opened dialogue with the Premier League and Everton Football Club to request a date change to avoid playing two matches in the space of 48 hours. As a result, the match has moved to Saturday, December 20.

“Playing two matches within 48 hours contravenes FIFA recommendations, which have established a consensus for a minimum of 72 hours' rest between games. This recommendation is in place to protect player health and fitness. Recovery time between matches is especially important during busy periods of the season, such as December,” Arsenal said in a statement on Tuesday.

“It is also worth noting that Christmas Eve was mooted as the date for the Carabao Cup quarter-final but was rejected due to the proximity to Christmas Day, which would impact our supporters and workforce,” it added.

Arteta has previously voiced his frustration over the fixture reshuffle, calling for a more balanced approach. Speaking after the EFL Cup date was confirmed,

Arteta said, "Hopefully they will move our Premier League match, because to play two days later doesn’t make any sense. So now that we know the date for the EFL Cup match, I’m sure the Premier League will adjust accordingly.”

Arsenal are currently leading the Premier League standings with 26 points from eight wins, two draws, and one defeat in 11 matches, leading Manchester City by four points, who have seven wins, one draw and three defeats. Chelsea are third with 20 points from six wins, two draws and three defeats in 11 matches.

