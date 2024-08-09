Arshad Nadeem Wins Gold; Pakistan Actor Ali Zafar Announces One Million Reward for Olympic 2024 Heroics

Pakistani athlete Arshad Nadeem created a history by breaking Olympics Javelin throw record on Thursday. He broke the Olympic Record in the men's javelin throw final with a monster heave of 92.97 metres to upstage the Indian Tokyo Olympic Games gold medalist. Nadeem had finished fourth in Tokyo and had struggled with injuries and financial crunch in the interim period. After his great come back, Pakistani singer actor Ali Zafar has announced a massive cash reward for Nadeem.

Ali took X to announce this cash prize and wrote, '"@ArshadOlympian1 breaks record with 92.97 and wins gold for Pakistan! I shall be honouring him with a one million reward through @AliZFoundation. Let's show our heroes the celebration they deserve. I urge @GovtofPakistan @CMShehbaz to welcome him like a hero and establish a sports academy in his name. "If our athletes and sportsmen start getting the support they deserve, we can win 10 golds per year.'

Meanwhile, Neeraj's silver medal was India's fifth medal in Paris one silver and four bronze medals. The Indian has been struggling with injuries for the last couple of years and it seems the effects are still there.

The javelin throw event in the Paris Olympics was so tough that Julien Webber of Germany, the silver medallist at Tokyo, had to be satisfied with a sixth place. But the expectations from him were so high that the silver medal felt disappointing, but Neeraj could not do anything on Thursday as Nadeem was too good for everyone on Thursday. But Nadeem virtually killed the competition on his second turn, unleashing a monster throw of 92.97 leaving everyone in the stadium stunned. With that throw, Nadeem broke the existing Olympic Record of Andreas Thorkildsen of Norway, who threw 90.57 in Beijing 2008. It is also the sixth-best throw in the all-time list.