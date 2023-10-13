Artic Open: PV Sindhu moves to quarterfinals, Indian challenge ends in men's singles

Vantaa [Finland], October 13 : India's Olympic medalist shuttler PV Sindhu of India defeated Chinese Taipei's Wen Chi Hsu in the Arctic Open 2023 women's singles round of 16 match on Thursday at the Vantaa Energia Areena in Finland, storming to the quarterfinals.

PV Sindhu, ranked 13th in the world, won the match with a 21-11, 21-10 scoreline, her third victory over the world No. 22 shuttler in as many matches. The two competitors clashed at the Asian Games round of 32, where the Indian shuttler again triumphed in straight games, as per Olympics.com.

Sindhu will play Vietnam's Thuy Linh Nguyen in the quarter-finals of the BWF Super 500 event on Friday.

While Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa faced a 21-19, 21-16 defeat against the French pair of Margot Lambert and Anne Tran.

Aakarshi Kashyap, meanwhile, lost to the fifth-seeded Wang Zhi Yi of China later in the day.

The Indian challenge also ended in men's singles. Kidambi Srikanth's losing streak against Kanta Tsuneyama of Japan continued as he lost the round of 16 contest 21-15, 21-12.

Kiran George, meanwhile, lost 21-10, 22-20 to fourth-seeded Lu Guang Zu of China.

The Artic Open is taking place from October 10-15.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor