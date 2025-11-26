Arunachal Guv calls for a scientific approach to nurturing talent, promotion of sports medicine

Itanagar, Nov 26 Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt. General K.T. Parnaik (Retd.) on Wednesday inaugurated the 69th National School Games at Khelo India indoor stadium.

A Raj Bhavan official said that 1291 participants, including 843 girl students from 26 states, 6 Union Territories and 8 Central organisations, are participating in two disciplines -- Taekwondo and Weightlifting. In all, 890 players will compete in Taekwondo and 401 in Weightlifting under the watchful eyes of 140 technical officials.

Approximately 200 parents of the athletes are also attending the games. Addressing the inaugural function, the Governor said that the games are a celebration of youth, talent, and the spirit that shapes our nation’s future.

Extending his best wishes to every participant of the games, he reminded them that the competition is about learning, bonding, and growing together.

The Governor encouraged the young athletes to embrace every challenge, play with passion, respect their opponents, and uphold the true spirit of sportsmanship throughout their journey. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said he looked forward with pride to witnessing their talent, determination, and camaraderie in action.

He expressed his hope that the event would nurture a strong pool of young athletes who will one day represent India in Taekwondo and Weightlifting on the global stage.

The Governor urged the participants to dream big, aim high, and strive to be champions not only in sports but also in life.

Emphasising India’s rising global sporting ambitions, he called for a scientific approach to nurturing talent, including the promotion of sports medicine to help match students’ natural abilities with the right sport.

He urged schools and sports departments nationwide to invest in playgrounds, coaches, and proper infrastructure, so that every child feels encouraged to participate, grow and discover their potential.

The Governor expressed pride that Arunachal Pradesh, despite being one of the youngest states and the newest member of the School Games Federation of India (SGFI), has achieved a historic milestone by hosting the 69th National School Games in Itanagar.

With boxing already completed and Taekwondo and weightlifting underway, this marks the first time in 71 years that the SGFI has entrusted the state with such a prestigious event. Lt. General Parnaik (Retd.) said this achievement reflects Arunachal Pradesh’s growing commitment to sports and youth development and showcases its readiness to host national-level competitions of the highest standards.

The Governor commended the Department of Education for its dedicated efforts in organising this prestigious event.

He added that such competitions enrich the state’s sports calendar, inspire greater participation among children and youth, and nurture discipline, teamwork, and healthy competition, values essential for building confident and resilient citizens.

--IANS

sc/dan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor