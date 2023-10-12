Asain Games Gold medalist, Neeraj Chopra appointed Laureus Ambassador

New Delhi, Oct 12 Asian Games Gold medalist and reigning Olympic, and World Champion in men’s javelin, Neeraj Chopra was named Laureus Ambassador, pledging his support to Laureus Sport for Good, here on Wednesday.

His involvement with Laureus dates back to 2022 when he was shortlisted for the Breakthrough of the Year award at the Laureus World Sports Awards as a result of winning the first gold medal for an Indian track and field athlete at the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj became interested in Laureus after learning more about the athlete-led organisation that honours sport's transformative power.

“It’s a big honour for me to join Laureus as an Ambassador. To use my platform and the power of sport to help young people in India and around the world is something I am looking forward to doing. To see the many legends that have been a part of this program and the difference they have made in the world is inspiring, and I share the same belief; that sport has the power to change the world,” said Neeraj Chopra, Laureus Brand Ambassador.

“I’ve heard about the many programmes that Laureus supports in India, and the stories remind me of the many ways in which we can help young people. Every athlete knows that sport can be a big part of that story. People are watching and following my sport now more than ever and I believe that, working with Laureus Sport for Good, I can use that platform to change lives,” he added.

The global foundation supports over 300 programmes that use sports to eradicate inequality and discrimination for young people around the world.

Neeraj now joins a unique team of elite athletes from across the generations, including Academy Members and icons of Indian sport Kapil Dev, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

Laureus Ambassador and former Indian cricket all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, said: “As a fellow Laureus Ambassador, I am looking forward to talking to Neeraj about our ideas to make a difference in India and beyond. It is so impressive to see an athlete at the peak of his powers, with his best years still to come, already looking beyond his own sporting ambitions and considering the ways he can use his platform for good.”

Neeraj has climbed to the World No.1 ranking with golds at the World Championships and, earlier this month, the Asian Games. His gold medal run has catapulted him to an incredible level of fame in his home country. August 7, the date of his winning throw in Tokyo, is now celebrated as National Javelin Day.

