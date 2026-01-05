Ashes 2025-26: One of those rare occasions where it actually came off, says Neser on Root dismissal

Sydney, Jan 5 Australia’s seam bowling all-rounder Michael Neser said the plan behind executing Joe Root's dismissal was ‘one of those rare occasions where it actually came off’. On the second day of the fifth and final Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground, Neser finished with four wickets, including taking out Root, who made 160 – his 41st Test century.

“I haven't bowled a bouncer to him in ages, and I think I might surprise him if I try to bowl a bouncer there. And it's one of those rare occasions where it actually came off and worked. The chances don't come very often, so you've got to try to take everything. I've always prided myself on catching,” Neser told reporters at the end of the day’s play.

At the same time, Neser acknowledged that Root is not an easy batter to bowl to. “He's a tricky one to bowl to, especially when he's in that touch. Your margin of error is very small.

“He seems to manipulate the ball very well off the stumps. Even then, when you go a bit wider in the channel, he works you off down to third man so well. He's a class player. That's why he's going to go down as one of the all-time greats,” he added.

"Knowing him from his younger days, he's still figuring out his game, but at the moment, he seems really clear about what he's doing.

"Every ball he's looking to score. His hand-eye (coordination) is amazing. You think you've beaten him with the ball, and all of a sudden, he's slapped you through point for four. We all love the way Travis bats because the scoreboard seems to move,” added Neser.

He signed off by giving his take on the heated exchange between Marnus Labuschagne and England skipper Ben Stokes just before stumps. Stokes eventually had the last laugh by dismissing Labuschagne for 48. He said his teammate is "such a strong competitor that he can get under your skin".

