Ashes 3rd Test: England need to stick with players to play competitive cricket in Australia, says Michael Vaughan

New Delhi, Dec 19 Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan has warned against wholesale changes to the team after Travis Head's unbeaten 142 guides hosts Australia to 271/4, increasing their lead to 356 at the end of day three's play of the third Ashes Test at Adelaide Oval.

Throughout the series, England's Bazball strategy has been under constant examination since it hasn't yielded the expected outcomes, and their batting has shown vulnerability at crucial times.

England's winless streak in Australia would reach 17 Tests if they lost in Adelaide. This would be their fourth consecutive Test series loss in Australia. Every Ashes loss on Australian soil has historically resulted in major adjustments to the England lineup.

“English cricket often works in four-year cycles, home and away Ashes series,” Vaughan told the Ashes Debrief on BBC iPlayer. “One or two players need to go because they aren’t good enough at this level, but a number of them have enough talent. If they are coached and managed correctly, and given the right kind of preparation, they are going to be fine in four years. It’s the only way I can see that English cricket can possibly be competitive in Australia, if they stick with some of the players who have the experience. Bad experience is better than no experience,” Vaughan added.

Although it seems unlikely that captain Ben Stokes and senior batsman Joe Root will return for another Ashes tour of Australia, former captain Michael Vaughan thinks a number of current players have the temperament and skills to have another chance in Australia.

Vaughan also noted that the remaining Tests in Melbourne and Sydney will be crucial learning experiences, offering England a chance to assess players, adapt their approach, and gather valuable lessons for the future.

“I look back to 2002-03, we were 4-0 down and won in Sydney. I learnt a lot about the next few years from winning that one game,” said Vaughan. “England can’t think there is anything to gain from the next two games. If this goes wrong, and it looks like it may do, Melbourne and Sydney are still opportunities to learn for the next time they come or the next time they play Australia.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor