Ashes: Bethell, Potts, Tongue added to England Lions squad for two-day game vs PM’s XI

London, Nov 24 Amid calls from experts and pundits for England players to participate in the two-day pink-ball Test against the Prime Minister’s XI ahead of the second Ashes Test in Gabba, the visitors have released three players – Jacob Bethell, Matthew Potts and Josh Tongue – to join the England Lions for the fixture that is set to be played on November 29 and 30 in Canberra.

The match, scheduled for Manuka Oval, will be a day/night fixture and played with the pink ball. The England Lions team, including the three players joining from the Ashes squad, will travel to Canberra on Tuesday.

“The Lions group, including the three players linking up from the Ashes squad, will travel from Perth to Canberra on Tuesday,” the England Cricket Board said in a statement on Monday.

The highly anticipated first Test of the Ashes series between arch-rivals Australia and England concluded in just two days as the hosts clinched an eight-wicket win to go one up. Ahead of the second Test in Brisbane’s Gabba, which begins on December 4, the England Lions will play a two-day Test against the Prime Minister’s XI.

Earlier, former England captain Alastair Cook had suggested that the senior men’s team play the two-day Canberra Test against PM’s XI, which would help them prepare for the crucial Gabba game.

“In this situation, I would want to go and play in the pink-ball game against the Prime Minister's XI in Canberra, not just leave it to the Lions players. It can be an uncomfortable decision as you are opening yourself up to failing again, but putting yourself under pressure can have long-term benefits. However much you practise in the nets, you cannot replicate the feeling of time in the middle,” he had written in his column for the Sunday Times.

His comments followed skipper Stokes' indication that England intends to stay firm and will travel straight to Brisbane on November 26 to begin their preparations for the second Test.

England’s decision to add Bethell, Potts and Tongue to the England Lions squad indicates that the skipper and coach are inclined towards the key members of the team practising in Brisbane rather than playing the two-day game.

