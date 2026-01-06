Ashes: Head, Smith carry Aus to 518/7 at stumps on Day 3 in Sydney

Sydney, Jan 6 Travis Head (163) and Steven Smith (129 not out) guided Australia to take control of the fifth Ashes Test as the hosts reached 518/7 at stumps on Day 3, taking a 134-run lead over England here at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

In response to England's 384 first-innings score, Head proved imperious at the top of the order once more, bringing up his 12th Test century at a rate of close to a run a ball. Head resumed on 91 at the beginning of day three alongside Michael Neser, who survived the final session of day two in protection of Smith.

Neser survived a reviewed English appeal for caught behind before Head brought up three figures soon after with a push out to the off-side for four. The breakthrough for England came after 90 minutes when Brydon Carse had Neser caught off for 24.

Smith then joined Head, who reached 162 when lunch was called. England had two more opportunities in the last two overs of the session, but both difficult chances were missed. As a result, Australia added 115 runs for the loss of just a lone wicket in the first session.

After lunch, Head added just one when he was dismissed by England's spin-bowling all-rounder Jacob Bethell in just the third over after lunch. The opener departed to a standing ovation, having reached 600 runs for the series, before Australia steadily moved ahead.

Khawaja then joined Smith. Playing his final Test match, the former made 17 and stitched a 51-run stand with the stand-in skipper before falling to Brydon Carse. Alex Carey came out aggressively but was dismissed for the third time in this series by a leg-stump trap.

Cameron Green got a good start and looked in solid touch but lost his wicket at 37 when he attempted an aerial pull shot. Beau Webster batted confidently and built an 81-run eighth-wicket partnership with Smith, who scored his 37th Test century and his first in this series.

Brief Scores: England 384 (Joe Root 160, Harry Brook 84; Michael Neser 4-60, Scott Boland 2-85) trail Australia 518/7 (Travis Head 163, Steven Smith 129*; Brydon Carse 3-108, Ben Stokes 2-87) by 134 runs

