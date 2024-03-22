Ashok, Parmjeet qualify for Paris Paralympics 2024, currently holding 6th rank in qualification pathway

Sharm El Sheikh [Egypt], March 22 : India's para powerlifters have demonstrated exceptional skill and determination on Day 2 of the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt, securing three medals and solidifying their presence on the global stage of para-sports.

Manpreet Kaur, Parmjeet Kumar and Ashok have showcased extraordinary performances, earning accolades and inspiring millions across the nation.

Ashok shines with silver, eyes Paris Paralympics 2024:

Indian para-athlete Ashok, already celebrated as a Bronze medalist in the Asian Games, has once again showcased his remarkable prowess on the international stage by clinching the Silver medal at the Para Powerlifting World Cup in Egypt.

In a display of sheer strength and determination, Ashok lifted an impressive 192kg and 196kg respectively, securing the Silver medal. Despite a setback with his second lift being declared a no-lift, he cleared 196kg in his third attempt. Ashok's unwavering spirit and dedication prevailed as he achieved his best lift of 196kg, a testament to his extraordinary talent.

Currently ranked as the World No. 6, Ashok's outstanding performance in Egypt places him firmly on the qualification pathway for the highly anticipated Paris Paralympics 2024. With his sights set on this prestigious event, Ashok exudes confidence and determination, stating, "To participate in the Paralympics is the dream of every para-athlete, and I am elated to have taken a significant step towards realizing that dream. I am determined to achieve greatness and bring glory to my country."

Ashok attributes much of his success to the unwavering support and guidance of his coach, JP Singh, whose mentorship has been instrumental in shaping his journey to excellence. He extends heartfelt gratitude to his dedicated support staff namely Mr. Vikas Malik and Mr. Nitin Arya, emphasizing that their unconditional support has been indispensable in his quest for success.

This remarkable achievement marks India's third medal in the Para Powerlifting World Cup, underscoring the nation's growing prominence on the global stage of para-sports. As Ashok continues to inspire with his outstanding performances, the world eagerly awaits his next triumph on the road to the Paris Paralympics 2024.

Parmjeet Kumar's silver medal glory with a spot to Paris Paralympics:

Parmjeet Kumar's display of sheer strength and perseverance secured him the silver medal in the fiercely contested 49kg weight category. With lifts of 160kg and 166kg in his first two attempts, Parmjeet showcased his prowess, narrowly missing out on the gold.

Gold was won by Jordan's Omar SH Qarada with a sequence of 170, 172 and 176kg while Bronze was earned by Muslim Al Sudani of Iraq with 165kg of best lift.

Parmjeet's journey to success has been marked by consistent improvement and perseverance. His performance in this championship has not only earned him a well-deserved podium finish but has also solidified his position as a formidable contender in the realm of para powerlifting.

Furthermore, Parmjeet's outstanding performance has earned him a coveted spot in the upcoming Paris Paralympics, as he currently holds the 6th rank in the world ranking. His dedication and hard work have propelled him to achieve this remarkable feat, and he is poised to make his mark on the global stage in Paris.

Before his stellar performance in the Para Powerlifting World Championships, Parmjeet showcased his talent in the Para Asian Games, where he secured the 4th position with his best lift of 160kg. His journey of progression continued as he surpassed his previous best lift of 157kg in the World Championships held in Dubai in August 2023.

Expressing his elation after the event, Parmjeet Kumar stated, "I am very happy with my performance, as I am progressing tournament by tournament." His words reflect the dedication and determination that have been the driving force behind his success.

Manpreet Kaur's Bronze Medal Triumph:

Competing in the 41kg body weight category, Manpreet Kaur's remarkable performance earned her a bronze medal. With a lift of 86kg, Kaur showcased her strength and determination, marking a significant achievement for India on the international stage.

The gold medal was clinched by Nigeria's Ether Nworgu, with an outstanding lift of 110kg and 114kg, demonstrating her formidable prowess in the sport. Close on her heels, the silver medal was earned by Egypt's Abdelall Aggage Egebdy, who managed a lift of 90kg, showcasing the high level of competition at the event.

Manpreet Kaur's journey to the podium began with her initial lift of 86kg, a successful attempt that ultimately secured her the bronze medal. Despite her valiant efforts, her subsequent attempts at 89kg were not successful. However, her initial triumph was enough to earn her a place among the medalists, bringing pride to India and setting a precedent for future competitors.

