Ashwin backs Virat Kohli's old demand for designated Test centres, says, "The problem in India..."

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 14 : Former Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin said that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should establish some selected venues as the Test centres of India, which will help in giving a better home advantage to Team India and "best pitches" should be ensured for the same.

Ashwin was speaking on his 'Ash ki Baat' Youtube channel. The legendary spinner was referring to Virat Kohli, the former India Test captain's demand of "five Test centres" raised by him back in 2019, where he demanded five venues to be allocated the 'Test centre' status so that the opponents and the team India itself are aware of pitches, crowd and atmosphere to expect.

This comes amid weak crowd numbers seen during the recent India-West Indies home series, with both Ahmedabad and Delhi Tests failing to attract massive crowds. While Delhi fared way better, Ahmedabad, a massive stadium already with a seating capacity of upto one lakh people, looked really deserted during the first Test.

Ashwin, speaking on his channel, said that the Test centres are not about crowds alone, but about "familiarity with conditions" as well. He pointed out how every surface in India has a different identity, and sometimes, some venues look really good because of how familiar Team India is with them.

"Test centres is not about crowds alone. It is also about the familiarity of conditions. If we are playing a Test in Guwahati or Ranchi, I am not against these venues as a possibility. But the problem in India is every surface has a different identity. There is literally no bounce in the Eastern part of the country. It becomes a very ordinary Test match pitch then," he added.

"Make sure whichever Test centre you decide has the best pitches. Some venues are better than others only because the pitches are better and the team is used to the conditions. That is a home advantage. Otherwise, the only point is you are playing within that Indian map as home, but it is not home," Ashwin added.

Speaking during a press conference back in 2019, Virat was heard talking about "five Test centres". He argued that while the rotation policy to allot every nook and corner of the country with their share of the games was fair for ODIs and T20Is, the same could not be said for Test cricket, where pitches have a distinct identity depending on region to region, venue to venue.

"We have been discussing this for a long time now, and in my opinion, we should have five Test centres, period," Kohli said as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

"I mean, I agree [with] state associations and rotation and giving games and all that, that is fine for T20 and one-day cricket, but Test cricket, teams coming to India should know, 'we are going to play at these five centres, these are the pitches we are going to expect, these are the kind of people that will come to watch, crowds," he had added.

Speaking on India's upcoming home series against South Africa in November, where one match will be played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata and the other at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati which is getting its first-ever Test, Ashwin said that it is time that India gets "fixed" Test centres.

"Eden Gardens, Guwahati - playing against South Africa there, should there be standard Test centres? Virat said years ago they must be fixed. I personally think it is about time, why did we make Test centres? So more cricketers could emerge, and their associations would get more funding. But Guwahati as a Test match is not a home game for either team, and I do not think anyone in the Indian team has played a first-class game in Guwahati," said Ashwin.

For instance, England play the majority of their Tests at two London venues, The Lord's and The Oval, Birmingham, Manchester, Leeds and Nottingham. The same goes for Australia, which has some traditional venues like Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth and Hobart. In case of Australia, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) and Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) get special Tests as well, like Melbourne getting the Boxing Day Test and Sydney getting the New Year Test.

