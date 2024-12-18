Ashwin is undoubtedly one of the best spinners cricket has ever seen, says James Foster

New Delhi, Dec 18 After India's Ravichandran Ashwin bid farewell to international cricket on Wednesday, former England cricketer and coach James Foster lauded the Chennai-born spinner, terming him as "one of the best spinners of the game". Ashwin, 38, announced his retirement from international cricket with immediate effect after India's third Test against Australia, a game he was not selected for, ended in a draw at the Gabba, Brisbane.

Ashwin ended his 14-year international career with 537 wickets at an average of 24 in 106 Tests and became India’s second leading wicket-taker after legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble. He also scored six Test centuries and 14 fifties with the bat.

His last international game was the day-night Test against Australia in Adelaide, where he took 1-53 in his 18 overs and made 29 runs with the bat, as India lost by ten wickets. Ashwin also played 116 ODIs for India, taking 156 wickets, and being a member of the teams that won the 2011 ODI World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Ashwin also played 65 T20I matches and took 72 wickets.

"Ashwin is undoubtedly one of the game’s greats. He is one of the best spinners cricket has ever seen. What stands out about him is his ability to continuously evolve. At the top level, players must adapt as opponents try to counteract them, whether through batting or bowling. Ashwin consistently added new dimensions to his bowling and contributed significantly with the bat, making him a top-class all-rounder. He should be incredibly proud of his achievements in Test cricket," Foster told IANS.

Ashwin’s career highlights include being named ICC Men’s Cricketer of the Year and Men’s Test Cricketer of the Year in 2016, as well as being part of the ICC Test Team of the Decade (2011-2020). He was instrumental in India’s dominance on home soil and played a starring role in the historic 2020/21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy victory in Australia. Ashwin’s prowess was not limited to red-ball cricket, he also excelled in white-ball formats, taking 156 wickets in 116 ODIs and 72 scalps in 65 T20Is. A key member of India’s 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy-winning squads, Ashwin’s versatility and cricketing intelligence set him apart.

Foster, a veteran of the game himself, spoke candidly about his experiences in cricket, including his current stint coaching in the Lanka T10 Super League with the Jaffna Titans franchise. “It’s been a very enjoyable week and a half here. This franchise has been fantastic to work for — it’s well-run from top to bottom, and we’re having a lot of fun,” Foster said.

“The key with T10, given its short format, is creating a comfortable environment for the players. You have to bond players quickly, sometimes within a day or two, and in some cases, players might join on the match day itself. The aim is to provide clear guidance, focus on key principles from a coaching perspective, and define roles for the players,” he explained. “Once the players understand their roles, it’s about giving them the freedom to execute their skills.”

Reflecting on the future of T10 cricket, Foster noted its growing appeal. “T10 is undoubtedly fast-paced, which aligns with the way people prefer things in today’s world—quick and exciting. While the format might seem simple, it requires incredible precision and skill, or you risk getting exposed very quickly. T10 is growing, with more leagues emerging worldwide, and it's exciting to be a part of such competitions.”

Foster’s time with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL holds a special place in his heart. “My four years with KKR were brilliant. It’s a top-class franchise, led excellently by Venky Mysore. The experience was first-class and a lot of fun,” he reminisced. “Travelling across India and seeing the passionate support from the Kolkata fans was truly special. If given a chance, I’d absolutely be part of the IPL again. It’s arguably the best competition in the world, where the best players face off in front of packed crowds,” he said.

Offering advice to young cricketers, Foster emphasised the importance of time management and staying grounded amidst the plethora of opportunities in modern cricket. “The game has evolved drastically since I began playing. Back then, it was primarily county cricket in England or representing the national team. Now, there are so many opportunities globally. Young players should focus on honing their skills instead of getting caught up in the sudden influx of opportunities. Being a good team player is crucial, and coaches value leadership qualities within the group,” he said.

As Foster prepares for his next assignment, leading the Desert Vipers in the ILT20, his enthusiasm remains unwavering. “After this league, I’ll head home for a few days before travelling to Dubai for the ILT20. I’ll be leading the Desert Vipers in my third season there. It’s a fantastic competition, and I’m fortunate to be part of a brilliantly run franchise. With Tom Moody as the Director of Cricket and a strong support staff, we have a great group of players. I’m really looking forward to seeing what we can achieve this season,” said Foster.

