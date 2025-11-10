Ashwin urges Tamil Nadu selectors to be ‘role-specific’ after loss to Andhra Pradesh

New Delhi, Nov 10 Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin urged Tamil Nadu selectors to pick a ‘role-specific’ squad following their four-wicket loss to Andhra Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Group A clash on Monday.

"Tamil Nadu go down to Andhra, Shaikh Rasheed’s first innings knock definitely made the difference. It’s been a tough season so far for TN, hope the white ball leg brings some relief," Ashwin wrote on X.

"We have some good young talent and hope the selections can be role-specific, rather than being volume specific."

Tamil Nadu batters failed miserably in both innings and could only manage totals of 182 & 195 in Visakhapatnam.

Shaik Rasheed's unbeaten 87 for Andhra Pradesh in the first innings helped them to post 177 after once reeling at 5-63.

For Tamil Nadu, Sandeep Warrier bagged four-fer while Trilok Nag, Sonu Yadav and Sai Kishore picked two scalps apiece.

However, Balasubramaniam Sachin (51) and C Andre Siddarth (33) showed some resistance for Tamil Nadu in the second innings but could only stretch the total to 195.

For Andhra Pradesh, Saurabh Kumar returned with the figures of 4-46 while Prithvi Raj scalped two dismissals.

Chasing the target of 201, opener Abhishek Reddy scored 70 while Karan Shinde scored 51 as Andhra Pradesh got over the line in 41.2 overs. With the win, Andhra Pradesh have climbed to third spot with nine points in three games. They will face Jharkhand next in Jamshedpur from November 16.

Tamil Nadu will next take on Uttar Pradesh in Coimbatore from November 16. Tamil Nadu are placed sixth in Group A with four points in three games as they are yet to win a match this season.

On the other hand, Uttar Pradesh are placed fifth with seven points in three games.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor