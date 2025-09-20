Asia Cup: Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman reprimanded by ICC for breaching Code of Conduct

Dubai, Sep 20 Afghanistan cricketers Noor Ahmad and Mujeeb Ur Rahman received official reprimands for violating Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during their Asia Cup Group B match against Sri Lanka in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

Noor was reprimanded for breaching Article 2.8 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “showing dissent at an Umpire’s decision during an International Match”. In contrast, Mujeeb was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

In addition, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary records of both players, for whom it was their first offence in 24 months.

Noor voiced dissent in the 16th over of Sri Lanka’s innings when the umpire deemed one of his deliveries to be a wide. In a separate incident, Mujeeb forcefully broke the stumps with his towel out of frustration during one of his overs.

The Afghan players acknowledged their offences and accepted the sanctions proposed by Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Hence, there was no need for formal proceedings hearings.

On-field umpires Asif Yaqoob and Virender Sharma, third umpire Faisal Afridi, and fourth umpire Rohan Pandit levelled the charge.

Level 1 breaches attract a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points.

In what was a do-or-die game for the Rashid Khan-led side to qualify for the Super 4s, the batting unit witnessed a terrible collapse to start their innings before Mohammad Nabi’s late blitz.

While Nabi’s knock carried Afghanistan to a defendable total of 169/8, Kusal Mendis’ 74-run knock overshadowed their opposition’s efforts as the Lankan lions chased down the target with eight balls to spare.

As a result, Afghanistan suffered a six-wicket loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday and crashed out of the tournament.

