Asia Cup: Hossain and Ali put record sixth-wicket stand to help Bangladesh post 139/5

Abu Dhabi, Sep 13 Shamim Hossain (42 not out) and Jaker Ali (41 not out) top scored as Bangladesh fought back to post 139/5 in 20 overs against Sri Lanka in the fifth match of Group B of the Asia Cup at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

An unbeaten record 86 runs for the sixth-wicket stand between Shamim Hossain and Jaker Ali gave the Tigers a total to bowl at after being reduced to 53 for 5.

Put into bat, Bangladesh endured a disastrous beginning. Nuwan Thushara and Dushmantha Chameera were unplayable with the new ball, sending both openers back without a run on the board.

Thushara rattled Tanzid Hasan Tamim’s off stump with a peach of a delivery, before Chameera had Parvez Hossain Emon caught behind in the very next over. Remarkably, Sri Lanka began with successive wicket-maiden overs to leave Bangladesh stunned.

Matters worsened when Towhid Hridoy, reprieved earlier in the over, was run out brilliantly by Kamil Mishara. The Sri Lankan fielder nailed a direct hit from deep midwicket to catch Hridoy short, reducing Bangladesh to 11 for 3.

Skipper Litton Das attempted to steady the innings with a 26-ball 28, but found little support. Wanindu Hasaranga applied his guile after the Power-play, trapping Mahedi Hasan lbw before sending back Litton at the stroke of the drinks break. Bangladesh were left tottering at 53 for 5 in the 11th over.

Just when it seemed they might fold for under 100, Shamim Hossain (42* off 34) and Jaker Ali (41* off 34) joined hands. The duo mixed caution with calculated aggression, ensuring there was no further damage. Shamim struck the only six of the innings in the penultimate over, while Jaker’s busy running between the wickets kept the scoreboard moving. Together, they stitched an unbroken 86-run partnership — Bangladesh’s highest for the sixth wicket or lower in men’s T20Is.

It was a gritty effort that carried Bangladesh to 139 for 5, a total that looked improbable after the early collapse. Mahedi Hasan had earlier hit the first boundary of the innings only in the fifth over, underlining how testing conditions were against Sri Lanka’s pace attack.

At the halfway stage, Sri Lanka will still feel they hold the advantage, but Bangladesh’s bowlers now have something to work with thanks to the resilience shown by Shamim and Jaker.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh 139/5 in 20 overs (Shamim Hossain 42 not out, Jaker Ali 41 not out; Wanindu Hasaranga 2/25, Dushmantha Chameera 1/17) against Sri Lanka

