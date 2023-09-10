Asia Cup: India-Pakistan match halted in Colombo due to heavy rain; Rohit, Gill slam fifties

Colombo, Sep 10 The India-Pakistan Super Four match in the Asia Cup has been temporarily halted due to heavy rain at the R. Premadasa Stadium here on Sunday. As of now, India are 147/2 in 24.1 overs, with captain Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill slamming 56 and 58 respectively.

Persistent rain had prevented a result when the two teams played in the league stage match in Pallekele on September 2. To avoid a washout of the India-Pakistan Super Four match, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) on Friday added a reserve day for Sunday’s match, which had a heavy rain forecast.

As per the revised playing conditions, if no more play happens on Sunday due to inclement weather, then the game will continue from the point of interruption with no overs lost. A minimum of 20 overs are needed to be bowled in both innings to achieve a result.

More to follow…

Brief scores:

India 147/2 in 24.1 overs (Shubman Gill 58, Rohit Sharma 56; Shaheen Shah Afridi 1-37, Shadab Khan 1-45) against Pakistan

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor