Asia Cup: Pak opener Sahibzada Farhan celebrates fifty versus India with gunshot gesture; video goes viral

Dubai, Sep 21 On Sunday, Pakistan opener Sahibzada Farhan waded into controversy with an atrocious celebration for a fiery fifty that he scored against India in the Super Fours stage of the Men's T20 Asia Cup cricket tournament at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The young batter came out all guns blazing and scored a brilliant 34-ball fifty, and then celebrated his achievement by a gunfire gesture that has been noticed by fans. The video of his controversial celebration went viral on social media on Sunday.

When it comes to India and Pakistan, every gesture and action in the field is scrutinised, and some of them result in controversy. Sometimes, the players also contribute to the pressure and tension by actions that raise heckles on either side of the boundary.

Sahibzada Farhan's controversial gunfire celebration would remind Indian fans of the killing of innocent tourists by Pakistan-supported terrorists of the Pahalgam attack. India responded to that attack by launching Operation Sindoor against the terror infrastructure in Pakistan, which led to a big conflict with Pakistan.

It was this support for terrorists in India by Pakistani elements and the killing of innocent people that led to calls for a boycott by India of this match. The Indian government has suspended bilateral cricket with Pakistan, and the teams are allowed to play only in multi-nation events organised by ACC or ICC.

The previous encounter between these two teams in the Asia Cup led to the Indians avoiding handshakes with the Pakistani players after the match in Dubai. Farhan's celebration on Sunday seems a retaliation to the no-handshake policy of the Indians.

Farhan has used this celebration on several occasions previously, especially in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), but his gesture in the match against India has irked many fans because of the connection with the death of innocent tourists and Indian soldiers.

"This isn’t just a celebration. It’s a straight-up mockery of the lives lost by Indian soldiers and citizens. ICC needs to take serious action against Sahibzada Farhan for this disgrace," said a cricket fan named Michael Scott, who goes by the handle @Sidyously.

Some Pakistan fans have tried to project it as a celebration supporting the Pakistan armed forces.

On Sunday, Sahibzada Farhan top-scored with 58, while Faheem Ashraf added late impetus with an unbeaten 20 off eight balls, as Pakistan posted 171/5 in their 20 overs.

Farhan’s half-century was the backbone of Pakistan’s innings, marked by his clever use of the crease and calculated footwork. The opener regularly manufactured shots and disrupted India’s lengths, especially during the Power-play, when he took the attack to an off-colour Jasprit Bumrah, who conceded 34 runs in his first three overs.

Pakistan looked set to get a much bigger total after racing to 91/1 in the first 10 overs, with Farhan sharing a 72-run stand with Saim Ayub for the second wicket. But Pakistan lost momentum once Shivam Dube was introduced into the attack.

--IANS

bsk/

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor