Asia Road Racing Championship: Honda Racing India's Kavin Quintal clinches 11th position in hard fought battle

Zhuhai [China], April 21 : Making a significant mark in one of the toughest races of Asia, the IDEMITSU Honda Racing India team rider Kavin Quintal achieved another milestone in race 1 of round 2 of the 2024 FIM Asia Road Racing Championship (ARRC) in China on Saturday.

Maintaining steadiness and displaying finesse in an intense race, Kavin Quintal competed well and bagged another Top 15 finish this season.

Displaying his best performance in the race, young rider Kavin Quintal gave strong competition to the international riders. Starting from 15th on the grid, Kavin began advancing in the initial laps. He maintained his composure and a steady pace throughout. In the final laps, he applied his learnings well and accelerated fast at the opportune moment, crossing the chequered line in the 11th position without making any mistakes on the track. He completed the race with a total time of 19:03.094, earning five valuable points for the team.

Kavin's teammate, Mohsin P, also showcased his full power on the racetrack today. Starting the race from the 23rd position, he competed fiercely and maintained his pace well to avoid any mistakes or crashes on the track. He finished the race in 20th position with a total time of 19:25.863. However, at this position, he scored no points for the team.

"I am satisfied with my performance today. China's track is new to me, and my focus was to maintain positive momentum throughout. After witnessing multiple crashes on the track, my goal was to finish the race without making any mistakes and earn points for the team. Today, my previous learnings and the guidance from my instructors supported me in meeting all the challenges. With today's score, we are motivated and hopeful for better results tomorrow, " said IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Kavin Quintal.

I was expecting better results today. In the initial laps, I was confident and throttled well to secure a better position. However, the plan didn't work as per my expectations today. I am happy that Kavin performed well and earned points for the team. Taking today's learnings, I will enhance my strategies for tomorrow's race and expect better results," said IDEMITSU Honda Racing India rider Mohsin Paramban.

