Asian body extends support to PHL as Indian handball set to grow globally

In a huge boost for the Premier Handball League (PHL), the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) has promised to support the event by facilitating the entry of top Asian players, officials and other experts.

PHL has been conceptualised with an aim to transform the game in India and support of the Asian body will be crucial in that direction.

AHF's gesture of support came when a PHL delegation met with the AHF recently in Tehran and discussed the development roadmap.

The Indian delegation was led by Anandeshwar Pandey, Executive Director of Handball Federation of India who was accompanied by Manu Agrawal, CEO- Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited and Aseem Merchant, Director- Bluesport Entertainment Private Limited. Bluesport Entertainment is the exclusive licensee of the league under the aegis of HFI.

The Asian body said it has always encouraged the growth of handball in the region and will support PHL in every possible manner for its successful conduct.

"We are delighted to know the vision and commitment of PHL to popularise handball in India. India has great potential to be the next handball destination and we believe this league is a concrete step towards that direction," said Bader Al-Theyab, IHF Vice President and Finance Director- AHF in a statement.

AHF has 44 countries as its members, who are committed to provide expertise and participation of top Asian players in the first edition of the PHL.

The meeting between the officials of the AHF and PHL was also an opportunity to discuss the recent success of the Indian handball ecosystem along with the unprecedented growth of the sport at the Asian level with the help of the Asian Confederation.

"We discussed several aspects related to the league and the ways it can benefit with the support of AHF. The support from the Asian body will further strengthen our mission to revolutionise Indian handball and having the best of the talents and experiences in the league will help in showcasing world-class handball to the Indian audience for the very first time. This will also be an opportunity for Indian players to take their game to the next level," said Manu Agrawal, CEO, Bluesport Entertainment.

The recent success of the Indian junior girls' handball team at the Asian Championships, where it won the gold medal, is a clear sign the sport is growing rapidly in the country.

( With inputs from ANI )

