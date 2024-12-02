Asian Esports Games: Pavan Kampelli defeats former world champion to secure bronze in eFootball

New Delhi, Dec 2 Pavan Kampelli secured a bronze medal in eFootball at the 2024 Asian Esports Games (AEG) in Bangkok, Thailand, championing India’s first-ever podium finish in a football sports simulation esports title.

En route to the bronze, Pavan also defeated the 2022 eFootball World Finals Winner (Mobile), Asgard Azizi of Team Indonesia, 2-1.

Pavan competed against some of the best eFootball players from across Asia and faced a tough start against eventual winner TXRO of Team Thailand. However, he showed remarkable resilience and bounced back by securing hard-fought victories over players from Indonesia, Syria, and Laos, all with identical 2-1 scorelines, to confirm a historic bronze medal.

This impressive performance allowed Pavan to advance to the Lower Bracket Final, where he fought TXRO valiantly for a spot in the Grand Finals, but fell to a narrow defeat

"Winning this bronze feels surreal. It’s a huge honour to represent India and bring home our first-ever medal in eFootball. The competition was intense, but I’m proud of the way I fought through the bracket. This is just the beginning, and I’m motivated to achieve even more in future tournaments," Pawan said.

In addition to the bronze medal, Pavan was awarded USD 500 for his outstanding performance. Hailing from Sultanabad, Pavan’s achievement will raise awareness about esports in a region where competitive gaming is still gaining recognition.

His success follows an unbeaten winning run in Phase 1 of the WAVES Esports Championship eFootball, where he secured the top spot and, consequently, a berth in the Grand Finale, scheduled for February 2025.

Lokesh Suji, Director of Esports Federation of India (ESFI), who presented the winners’ medals, expressed pride in Pavan’s achievement, "As an Indian, it was a moment of immense pride and joy for me to bestow this historic medal to my compatriot. Pavan’s bronze is a testament to India’s growing strength and talent in esports.

"From past achievements in titles like Tekken and DOTA to now making history in eFootball, Indian players continue to push boundaries and make their mark on the global stage. This is yet another proud moment for Indian esports, and we’re confident of bringing many more in near future.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor