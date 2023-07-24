Asian Games 2023 Schedule

The Board of Cricket Control in India has decided that both the men’s and women’s teams would compete in the 2023 Asian Games, which will be hosted in China. The schedule for the Asian Games 2023 has been revealed, and fans are ecstatic. The cricket competition will begin on September 19 and end on October 8, 2023.

Teams Of Asian Games 2023

The competition will begin on September 19th, with 14 teams, including the hosts China, participating. Each day, two games will be played, with the finals taking place on September 26th. Asian Games 2023 cricket matches will be held on the Zhejiang University of Technology Cricket Field.

Men

The tournament will consist of 14 games; if a team loses a match, that team will be eliminated from the competition, making every match a do-or-die situation for the teams. The top four teams in the ICC World Rankings as of June 1st will advance directly to the quarter finals. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will form the four teams.

Teams participating: India, United Arab Emirates, Nepal, Hong Kong, Oman, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Malaysia, Qatar Bahrain, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Kuwait, China (Host)Bhutan,

Women

While in women’s tournament only 14 teams are competing

India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Thailand, Indonesia, United Arab Emirates, Hong Kong, Bhutan, Singapore, Nepal, Malaysia, China (Host), Oman