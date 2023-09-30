Asian Games: Aditi Ashok leads in women's golf, Team India on top with one round left

Hangzhou [China], September 30 : Golfer Aditi Ashok scored 194, -22 to par following three rounds of individual competition to top the women's standings on Saturday at the Asian Games.

As per Olympics.com, the 25-year-old was T2 after round two but took the lead with an eleven-under in round three.

But Pranavi Urs (209) sunk to eleventh while Avani Prashanth (215) is now T19.

Coming to the women's team standings, India has surged two positions and is now placed first with a round to go.

The final round of women's individual and team golf will be played on Sunday.

Olympians Aditi Ashok and Anirban Lahiri are leading the Indian contingent at the Asian Games 2023 golf tournament.

India's golf squad at the 19th Asian Games comprises seven players, four men and three women.

Indian golfers have won six medals at the Asian Games, including three gold and three silver. Men have won all of the medals.

