Asian Games: Aishwary Pratap Singh secures bronze in men's 10 m air rifle shooting

Hangzhou [China], September 25 : Shooter Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar secured a bronze medal in the men's 10 m air rifle individual final at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou on Monday.

He ended in third position with a total of 228.8 points. The gold medal went to Lihao Sheng of China (253.3 points) while the silver medal was secured by South Korea's Hajun Park (251.3 points).

Interestingly, Aishwary beat his compatriot Rudrranksh Patil in the shoot-off for bronze. The latter finished with 208.7 points at the fourth spot.

This is India's fourth medal in shooting at Hangzhou.

Earlier today, Team India's shooting trio, Divyansh Panwar, Rudrankksh Patil and Aishwary Tomar, clinched gold in the Men's 10 m air rifle team shooting event.

Their impressive score of 1893.7 not only secured the top spot but also shattered China's world record of 1893.3 points set in August 2023.

The silver medal was bagged by South Korea, with a total of 1890.1 points.

China fell way behind to secure the bronze with 1888.2 points.

This was India's first gold in the Asian Games Hangzhou.

India so far has won nine medals at the ongoing Asian Games, consisting of one gold, three silver, and five bronze.

The shooting events at the Asian Games Hangzhou will be conducted from September 24 to October 1. A total of 33 medal events will be taking place across rifle, pistol and shotgun categories at the Fuyang Yinhu Sports Centre.

Olympian Manu Bhaker and former world champion Rudrankksh are some of the stars of the 33-member Indian contingent.

*Asian Games 2023: Indian Shooting Squad

-Men

10m air rifle: Rudrankksh Patil, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Divyansh Singh Panwar

50m rifle 3 positions: Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar, Swapnil Kusale, Akhil Sheoran

10m air pistol: Arjun Singh Cheema, Shiva Narwal, Sarabjot Singh

25m rapid fire pistol: Anish, Vijayveer Sidhu, Adarsh Singh

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Gurjoat Singh Khangura, Angad Vir Singh Bajwa

Trap: Kynan Chenai, Prithviraj Toindaman, Zoravar Singh Sandhu

-Women

10m air rifle: Ashi Chouksey, Mehuli Ghosh, Ramita

50m rifle 3 positions: Sift Kaur Samra, Manini Kaushik, Ashi Chouksey

10m air pistol: Divya TS, Palak, Esha Singh

25m sports pistol: Manu Bhaker, Rhythm Sangwan, Esha Singh

Skeet: Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Darshna Rathore, Women’s trap: Rajeshwari Kumari, Manisha Keer, Preeti Rajak

-Mixed team

Air rifle: Divyansh Singh Panwar, Ramita, Mehuli Ghosh, Aishwary Pratap Singh Tomar

Air pistol: Sarabjot Singh, Divya TS, Esha Singh, Shiva Narwal

Skeet: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Parinaaz Dhaliwal, Ganemat Sekhon, Gurjoat Singh Khangura.

