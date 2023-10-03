Asian Games: Anahat-Abhay secures berth in final four of Squash mixed doubles with resounding victory
By ANI | Published: October 3, 2023 05:06 PM2023-10-03T17:06:46+5:302023-10-03T17:10:07+5:30
Hangzhou [China], October 3 : India's Squash mixed doubles team of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured a spot ...
Hangzhou [China], October 3 : India's Squash mixed doubles team of Anahat Singh and Abhay Singh secured a spot in the semifinal with a comprehensive victory over the Republic of Korea duo in the ongoing Asian Games on Tuesday.
The Korean duo managed to put up a fight but in the end, they were no match for the Indian duo as they registered a 2-1 victory in the quarterfinals.
Abhay and Anahat got off to a brisk start, managing to win the first game in style with a score of 11-4.
From there on, the Koreans made a remarkable comeback, taking home the second game after a hard-fought battle by 8-11 to make the scoreline one all.
The Indians got back to their best in the third, taking away the game in style by winning the third game 11-1 to seal their place in the semifinals.
Earlier in the event, the Anahat-Abhay duo defeated Hong Kong's Tsz Wing Tong and Ming Hong Tang by 2-0.
India dominated and sealed the game in straight two sets by 11-10, and 11-8. However, in the first set, Hong Kong tried to make a comeback but the Indians made no mistake.
Meanwhile, in the men's squash single event, India's veteran squash player Saurav Ghosal produced a resounding performance to overwhelm Japan's Ryunosuke Tsukue 3-0 to storm into the semifinals.
Ghosal, a stalwart in Indian squash, completed the game in about 45 minutes w. He registered a commanding scoreline of 11-5, 12-10, 11-3, leaving no room for his opponent to stage a comeback.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app