Asian Games: Annu Rani, Parul Chaudhary steal show with gold as India reach near 70 medal mark

New Delhi [India], October 3 : India are on course for its biggest ever-medal haul at the Asian Games as athletics ended an action-packed Day 10 of the event with the glut of medals at the continental meet in Hangzhou.

India won 70 medals at the Asian Games 2018 - its highest-ever medal tally at the continental event. India ended Day 10 of the 19th Asian Games with overall 69 medals- 15 gold, 26 silver and 28 bronze.

On Tuesday, athletics hogged the limelight as the whole of India celebrated the historic gold medal victories of Annu Rani and Parul Chaudhary.

Athletics led India's charge in the second half of the day, Parul won the nation’s first-ever gold medals in women’s 5000m at the continental meet, making it two medals at the Asian Games for herself, after grabbing silver in the women's 3000m race on Monday.

Tejaswin Shankar broke the national record to win the Men’s Decathlon silver medal.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Afsal won silver in the men's 800m, losing out to Essa Kzwani of Saudi Arabia. Praveen Chitharavel, the men's triple jump national record holder, finished third in Hangzhou with the best jump of 16.68m, while Vithya Ramraj earned bronze in the Women's 400m Hurdles.

The Indian men's canoe double 1000m team of Arjun Singh and Sunil Singh Salam took home a bronze medal. It was India's second canoe medal and the first in 29 years.

The boxing contingent had a mixed day as Preeti Pawar and Narender Berwal ended their campaigns with bronze while Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain marched into the women's 75kg gold medal bout. She also secured an Olympic quota for India in the category.

Making their debut in the Games, the Indian men’s cricket team secured a place in the semifinals after registering a 23-run victory against Nepal. Yashasvi Jaiswal slammed his first T20I century, becoming the youngest T20I century-maker from India.

After playing a draw against Chinese Taipei in their opening match on Monday, the women’s kabaddi team returned to winning ways against South Korea 56-23 while the men’s team beat Bangladesh in their opener.

India had a pleasant day in squash as veteran player Saurav Ghosal along with mixed doubles pairs Dipika Pallikal-Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Anahat Singh-Abhay Singh assured medals for the country.

India's medal rush was signed off by Annu Rani who won a gold in the women's javelin final with a season-best throw.

Two gold, two silver, and five bronze medals on Tuesday took India only one shy of their record - 70 at the 2018 Asian Games.

With squash and boxing medals confirmed India are cool-headed to create a new record in Hangzhou.

