Asian Games: Antim bags bronze, defeats Mongolian wrestler in women's 53kg

Hangzhou [China], October 5 : Indian wrestler Antim Panghal produced a comprehensive performance in the Women's Freestyle 53kg category to claim a bronze medal as she defeated Mongolia's Bolortuya Bat-Ochir at the Asian Games.

In a low-scoring hard-fought bout, the 19-year-old Indian wrestler took a 3-0 lead against a strong Mongolian opponent and held on defensively for a 3-1 win.

@OlyAntim shines with a brilliant Bronze with her debut at Asian Games 2022. The TOP Scheme Athlete & U20 World Champion defeated Mongolia's Bolortuya Bat-Ochir in Women's Freestyle 53kg weight category.

Antim opted for an attacking approach as the clash began.

Bat-Ochir was given a passivity warning and had third seconds to make an attack. She failed to do that and Antim got a point. Antim managed a takedown at the stroke of the end of the first period and went into the second period with a lead.

Antim was given the passivity warning and had thirty seconds to mount an attack. She managed to fend off her opponent to run down the clock and she won bronze in her debut Asian Games.

India's Pooja Gehlot and Naveen missed out on bronze medals.

Pooja, a Commonwealth Games bronze medallist, was unable to replicate her achievement at the Asian Games and suffered a 2-9 defeat against Uzbekistan's Aktenge Keunimjaeva.

Naveen suffered a 5-1 defeat against the Republic of Korea's Minseok Kim in the Greco-Roman 130kg bronze medal bout.

Mansi Ahlawat will take the mat later in the day in the women's freestyle bronze medal bout.

