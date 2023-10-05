Asian Games: Antim takes bronze, Pooja misses out on medal in women wrestling

Hangzhou, Oct 5 Two-time reigning U20 champion Antim Panghal bagged a bronze medal in women's 53kg wrestling event at the 19th Asian Games after beating Tokyo Olympic medallist Bat-Ochir Bolortuya of Mongolia, here on Thursday.

Reigning Asian Champion, Antim, who lost her quarterfinal bout Japan's Akari Fujinami by Fall, advanced to the bronze medal bout via repechage, wherein she received a bye.

Meanwhile, Pooja Gehlot missed out on a medal after losing 2-9 to Uzbekistan's Aktenge Keunimjaeva in the in the women's freestyle 50kg semifinal bronze medal match.

Pooja earlier lost to two-time Asian Champion Japan's Remina Yoshimoto via technical superiority in the semifinal.

Greco-Roman wrestler Naveen, meanwhile, suffered 1-5 loss at the hands of South Korea's Minseok Kim in 130kg bronze medal bout.

More to follow.

