Asian Games: Archers Jyothi Surekha, Pravin Ojas clinch gold in mixed team compound

Hangzhou [China], October 4 : India's Jyothi Vennam Surekha and Pravin Ojas Deotale clinched gold in the mixed team compound archery after winning a final match against South Korea’s Chaewon So and Jaehoon Joo at the Hangzhou Asian Games on Wednesday.

Jyothi-Pravin defeated the South Korean pair in a close encounter by one point 159-158.

This is the first gold for Archery in the ongoing Asian Games.

With this medal, India has improved its previous best in Jakarta 2018 (70). India now has 71 medals.

"#KheloIndiaAthletes Ojas and @VJSurekha have hit the bullseye and clinched India's FIRST GOLD in archery, defeating Korea by a scoreline of 159 - 158! Their impeccable skill and teamwork have earned them the ultimate victory Proud of you, champs," Sports Authority of India (SAI) wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Earlier, the Indian pair advanced to the final of the mixed team compound archery at the Asian Games on Wednesday.

Jyothi-Pravin defeated Kazakhstan's Adel Zhexenbinova and Andrey Tyutyunto 159-155.

The pair had moved to the semi-final after beating the Malaysian team by a scoreline of 158 - 155 on Wednesday.

The Recurve Mixed Team will also be in action and will compete for a medal.

