Asian Games: Bajrang, Sonam, and Kiran qualify for semis in wrestling

Hangzhou, Oct 6 India’s Bajrang Punia defeated Bahrain’s Alibeg Alibegov in the Wrestling Men’s Freestyle 65kg 1/4 final 4-0 by points to qualify for the semifinal. Bajrang will face Iranian Rahman Amouzadkhalili in the semis, here on Friday.

In women’s wrestling, Kiran qualified for the semis of the Women’s Freestyle 76kg 1/4 final after defeating Japan’s Nodoka Yamamoto 3-0 by points.

India’s Sonam defeated Noeurn Soeurn of Cambodia by technical superiority 10-0 in the Wrestling Women’s 62kg 1/4 final to qualify for the semifinal.

She had earlier beaten Nepal’s Chand Sushila in the 1/8 final by technical superiority as well.

More to follow.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor